David William Schulz passed away peacefully December 15, 2021. As per his wishes, no service will be held. In recognition of his love of reading, memorials to David can be made in the form of contributions to: Learning Ally (formerly known as Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic), 20 Roszel Road, Princeton, New Jersey, 08540, or a similar charity.
David William Schulz passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 15, 2021. Born March 21, 1952, In Baytown to William L. Schulz, Jr. and Meta Timmins Schulz, he grew up in the Baytown area. Due to his cerebral palsy disability, he was home schooled before that was a thing. His father was instrumental in pushing the local school district to develop/expand its Special Education and homebound teaching programs for students like David. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1969, and he subsequently attended Lee College and Rice University.
