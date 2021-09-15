Mary Dodd Maley passed away on September 7, 2021. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.allisonfuneralservice.com
Mary Dodd Maley, 75, previously of Liberty, Texas and most recently of Livingston passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her residence. Mary was born in Baytown, Texas on November 4, 1945 to parents Willie Dodd and Mamie Sledge Dodd.
Commented