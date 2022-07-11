Vicki Lou Boyle passed away on July 5, 2022. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr, Baytown, Tx 77521. The family requests that all in attendance wear Astros gear.
On July 5, 2022, Heaven gained not only an angel but also a fishing goddess, dear friend, loving sister, amazing mom, and the world’s best Dwid. Vicki Lou Boyle, 63, was born on December 3, 1958, in Houston, Texas and was a force to be reckoned with from her first breath. She was born with a birth defect in her heart and the doctors didn’t expect her to live past the age of two.. Vicki defied the odds and grew into an incredibly strong, independent woman, raising her children as a single mother and becoming a successful business owner.
