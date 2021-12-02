Chuck Blum passed away November 28, 2021. Memorial services for Chuck Blum, 65, of Livingston, Texas will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas. Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com.
Memorial services for Chuck Blum, 65, of Livingston, Texas will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston, Texas. Chuck was born November 17, 1956 in Texas City, Texas to parents, Charles Douglas Blum and Lennie Roberta (Tompkins) Blum, and passed away November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Joseph Lane Blum.
