Edward R. McHugh, 90, formerly of Baytown joined the Lord on June 16, 2021. His family will receive guests during visiting hours from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 20th at Callaway-Jones Funeral Home, 3001 S College Ave in Bryan, Texas. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 21st, at 11:10 am, Houston National Veteran Cemetery, 10410 Veteran Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas, 77038.
