Donya Fulcher passed away on May 4, 2021. A visitation will be held at Baytown First Church of the Nazarene, 2409 N. Main St., Baytown, TX 77520 on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m., with funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memories of Donya may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Donya Fulcher, 86, passed away on May 4, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. She was born Donya Lea Harris to MC and Erma Sorrels Harris in Abbott, Arkansas on November 25, 1934. The family moved to Baytown when Donya was eight years old, and she always said that she felt that she had died and gone to Heaven when they got here. Erma and Donya located the Nazarene Church the first week they were in Baytown, and became committed members.
