Gerald H.B. Brockelman passed away on September 14, 2020. His family will receive friends Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. In lieu of normal remembrances, please make donations to the VFW Post, 8204 N. Main Street, Baytown, Texas 77521.
Gerald H.B. Brockelman, 86, of Baytown, Texas died on September 14, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1934 in Woodward, Oklahoma. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and watching his grandkids play sports.
