Kenneth Edward Smith passed away on March 21, 2022. There will be a celebration of life service for Kenny Smith on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. Little Country Church Crosby 14035 FM 2100, Crosby, Tx 77532.
Kenneth Edward Smith, beloved husband, father, brother and Master Mason, passed away from the world on March 21, 2022 at age of 59. He leaves behind a devoted wife of 27 years, Sherry Smith, and two daughters Savannah Graves (James Graves), Hannah Smith, and a step-daughter Paige Stephens. Granddaughters Lauren Graves and Lily Graves. He also leaves behind his mother Sandra S. Talley and sister Catherine Moore; two nephews Easton Moore and Braxton Moore.
