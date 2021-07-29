Matthew Lee Anderson passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., with memorial services at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church with services concluding thereafter. Attendees are encouraged to wear fishing, hunting, or camo attire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to VA Dogs of Texas or National Alliance on Mental Illness of Houston (NAMI), in Matt’s name.
Matthew Lee Anderson, 41, of Baytown, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Houston.
