The world lost a beloved wife and mother, Joyce Taylor Carey, on January 11, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 15, 2021, at Old River Baptist Church, 12948 FM 1409 Rd., Old River-Winfree, TX 77535. Burial will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521.
The world lost a beloved wife and mother, Joyce Taylor Carey, on January 11, 2021. Joyce battled a lung disease but it never stopped her from enjoying her family time, even with a pandemic. Joyce died in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in San Diego, California on July 25, 1944.
