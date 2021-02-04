Irene R. Vasquez passed away on January 31, 2021. Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 11 a.mm with a rosary at 12 p.m. and Funeral Service starting at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd. Baytown, Texas 77521.
Irene R. Vasquez, 96, of Baytown, passed away on January 31, 2021. She was born in Baytown, Texas on February 26, 1924 to Cruz and Felicitas Rocha. She was a member of Guadalupe Church, The Guadalupanes and Sacred Heart of Jesus. Irene had a passion for family, babies, puzzles, coloring books and watching her beloved Astros, especially Jose Altuve.
