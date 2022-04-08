Joseph Clifford Platt passed away April 7, 2022. A memorial service for Joe will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. The family asks that anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Joe to please consider donations to MD Anderson. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Platt family.
Joseph Clifford Platt, 57, of Baytown, Texas, passed away April 7, 2022. He was born in Georgetown, Texas on May 2, 1964 to Marshall and Merrel Lee Platt. Joe worked as a Senior Pipe Designer in the Oil and Gas industry for 40 years.
