Micheal Decatur Fitzhenry passed away on May 24, 2022. A funeral service for Micheal will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas. Ryan Dansby will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Ten Mile Cemetery. A brief visitation will take place Thursday afternoon prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.. at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Madisonville Funeral Home, Madisonville, Texas.
Micheal Decatur Fitzhenry was born July 27, 1959, in Baytown, Texas, and died on May 24, 2022, in Bryan, Texas.
