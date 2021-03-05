Jerry Wayne Simmon passed away on Marcy 1, 2021. Graveside services will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Camp Ruby Cemetery in Livingston, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the local SPCA at www.spcapolk.org. Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com.
