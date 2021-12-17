Billie Gene Roberts passed away. Friends are welcome to visit with the family from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 12606 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Crosby, Texas. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. also at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Crosby. Interment will take place in Sterling White Cemetery.
On October 21, 1929, in Mineola, Texas, God blessed Mary Jane Walton Sampson and Cliffton Roberts with the birth of their son, Billy Gene Roberts.
