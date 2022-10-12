Norma Jean Zbranek went to her heavenly home Thursday, October 6, 2022. Services for Norma will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with 12 p.m. service to follow. There will not be a graveside service to attend. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Zbranek family.
Norma Jean Zbranek age 75, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, went to her heavenly home Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born in Shelby, Texas on December 11, 1946. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Commented