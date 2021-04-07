Robert Lee Druce passed away on March 30, 2021. A memorial service will be conducted later during the Summer at their Farm.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Judge orders release of ex-Dallas cop arrested in killings
- NRA boss says he didn't tell group leaders before bankruptcy
- Mexico president justifies release of kingpin targeted by US
- Tiger Woods was driving more than 80 mph when he crashed SUV
- Augusta National plays through debate over Ga voting law
- UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry
- 6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe
- Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd's neck
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Chambers HR director arrested
- Dale (Alan) Schimming
- New chairman selected for Baytown Chamber
- Family of oil field worker killed on Evergreen Road files lawsuit
- Car crash kills woman
- Commissioners meet to discuss HR director
- Search for boater still underway
- Brenda Marie Auzenne
- Emma Evangelina Camacho
- REL football comes to man’s aid
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented