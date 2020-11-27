David K. Schrock passed away on November 14, 2020.
David K. Schrock went home to be with the Lord November 14, 2020 at the age of 62 years. He was born January 7, 1958 in Tampa, Florida but resided in Baytown, Texas since 1960.
