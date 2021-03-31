Emma Evangelina Camacho went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Emma Evangelina Camacho, went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021.She was born on April 6, 1938 to Juanito (Johnny) and Maria Del Refugio (Ruth) Santana in Baytown, Texas. She is proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Manuel B. Camacho; Sons, Michael Anthony Camacho and Mark Stephen Camacho; sisters, Rebecca Santana Garcia, Alicia Contreras, Beatrice Sorenson, and brother, Johnny Santana, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Raynaldo (Ronnie) Santana, grandchildren, Taylor Camacho, Danielle Camacho and Dayne Camacho, and several nieces and nephews.
