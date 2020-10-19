Sandra Ann McManners Hammons passed away peacefully in the company of her sons on October 16, 2020 in Round Rock Texas. There are no funeral arrangements as of this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Sandra Ann McManners Hammons passed away peacefully in the company of her sons on October 16, 2020 in Round Rock Texas. Born in Houston to Marrion Yvonne Goodwin and Jesse McManners on December 1, 1942, Sandy grew up in the Pasadena area, graduating from Pasadena High School after which she attended the University of Texas and the University of Houston, eventually earning her Master's degree in Education.
