Dennis Ray Krolczyk passed passed away on December 2, 2020. His funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Seguin, Texas with Reverend Roger Hotopp officiating. The graveside service and interment will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown, Texas. The family requests that all CDC protocols be followed including social distancing and face coverings. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 935 E. Mountain Street, Seguin Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Dennis Ray Krolczyk, age 68 of Seguin, formerly of Baytown, Texas passed away on December 2, 2020. Dennis was born on October 13, 1952 in Baytown, to Mary Lou and Johnny Pete Krolczyk.
