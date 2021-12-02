Dameon Lloyd Sims went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Mt. Rose City of Refuge and final service in Louisiana at Ninth Baptist Church at 1 p.m.
Dameon Lloyd Sims, 58 went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2021. Dameon was born in Ville Platte, Louisiana on February 20th 1963 to his late parents Jessie Sims and Mary Lou Alfred-Sims and had four siblings Wade, Wayne, Dowen and Margo Sims. Dameon graduated from Sterling High School, and later was technically trained as an Industrial Electrician. His entrepreneurial spirit lead him to create multiple business opportunities.
