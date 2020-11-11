Leon Wayland (Granddaddy) Haynes passed away on November 8, 2020. Friends are welcome to visit with the family on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Sterling ~ White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, Texas 77562. A funeral service for Mr. Haynes will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel, with a graveside service and committal immediately following in Sterling ~ White Cemetery.
Leon Wayland (Granddaddy) Haynes, 91, of Baytown, Texas, slipped away into the arms of his savior, with his loving family by his side, on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1929, to the late Leon Webb Haynes and Ollie Rayburn Haynes, in Saline, Louisiana. Leon graduated from Saline High School, where shortly afterward he was drafted into the Army to proudly serve his country. In 1954, he married the love of his life Mildred Alexander, where they made their life together raising their precious family.
