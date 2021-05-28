Linda Royder Sharp passed away on May 26, 2021. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. and lunch following. The family would like to thank Wanda Butler and the staff of DESIRE to Live for the excellent care they provided to Linda. This non-profit assisted living facility is where Linda spent the last four years of her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to DESIRE to Live, 2220 CR 144, Alvin, TX 77511.
Linda Royder Sharp, age 64, of Baytown, passed away on May 26, 2021 from Alzheimer’s at her long term care facility in Alvin, Texas. Born on August 30, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Murray Royder and Forrest Adair Royder Jr.
