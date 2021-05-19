Delores Eileen (Dee) Stevens on Feb. 25, 2021. Dee will be buried at 2 p.m. on May 30, 2021, alongside her daughter in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas. Procession will begin at 1:30 p.m. from Claybar Funeral Home. Her grandsons and great-grandson will serve as pallbearers. A Celebration of Life will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will follow the service.
Delores Eileen (Dee) Stevens was born Nov. 28, 1944, in Orange, Texas, the daughter of Cecile Ratcliff Stevens and Billy Stevens. She passed away on Feb. 25, 2021, in Lake Charles, La. after contracting the Covid-19 virus.
