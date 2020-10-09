Douglas LeRoy Relyea passed away on October 3, 2020. Services are being handled by Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. A remembrance celebration will be held at one of Douglas’ favorite places, the Habitat for Humanity worksite, 316 East Homan, Baytown, Texas, on Saturday, October 17, at 10 a.m. His graveside committal will be led by the Reverend Meredith Crigler of Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, November 7, at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friends and family are invited to attend both celebrations, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Douglas’ name may be directed to Baytown Habitat for Humanity at www.baytownhabitat.org located at 3900 North Main Baytown, 77521. Please visit Douglas’ online tribute at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/baytown-tx/douglas-relyea-9388160 where memories and words of comfort and condolences may be shared with his family.
Douglas LeRoy Relyea, a loved father, grandfather, brother, friend, mentor, volunteer, and tutor, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Douglas was born on March 12, 1940, in Hackensack, New Jersey. He attended St. Thomas Choir School in New York City. At the age of sixteen, he graduated as valedictorian from St. Peter’s Episcopal School in Peekskill, New York where he continuously ranked as the top student in biology, French, chemistry and higher mathematics. He was awarded a Certificate of Merit by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. He received a BS in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University in 1960 and a MS in 1963 and PhD in 1965 in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois. He was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma professional chemistry fraternity at the University of Illinois, and he helped organize the fraternity’s annual lobster dinner that continues to this day.
