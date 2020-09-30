Lester Wayne Knupple Sr. passed away on September 28, 2020. His family will receive friends Friday, October 2 from 6 to 8 pm. Graveside services will be Saturday, October 3 at 10:30 am at Pools Cemetery, in Richards, TX.
Lester Wayne Knupple Sr., 73, a proud 40 year resident of Baytown, Texas lost his courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis, and passed away on September 28, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side. Born in Silsbee, Texas, and raised in Anahuac, Texas to parents Henry Lester “Bull” Knupple and Norma Dockens Knupple, he graduated from Anahuac High School and was a football letterman. Lester was a U. S. Army Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart Recipient. After serving his country with pride in the U. S. Army, Lester built a career of 37 years with ExxonMobil from where he retired in 2006 as a Specialist of Marine Logistics.
