Leonard G. (Bo) Sanders passed away from a heart attack on July 16, 2021. He was 76. Bo was born to Thelma and Prof Sanders on March 20, 1945. He grew up in Baytown, graduated from TCU University and worked in various occupations in Houston. He was an avid gun enthusiast and a staunch conservative. He had a wonderful wit and sense of humor and will be missed by his many friends. Special thanks to Kenneth Miller and Randy Rogers for helping Bo in many ways during the end time of his life. It was his desire not to have a funeral, but in a few weeks there will be a celebration of his life. Anyone interested in attending can contact Barry Bobbitt at 832-647-4207.
