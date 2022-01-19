Cloudy skies with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Carl Wesley Brandon passed away on January 15, 2022. Services are planned for Monday, January 24, 2022 at Second Baptist Church, 6227 N. Main St., Baytown, TX 77521 at 11 a.m. with visitation preceding the service at 10 a.m.
Carl Wesley Brandon was born in Checotah, Oklahoma May 10, 1936 and passed away in Baytown, Texas January 15, 2022. Carl is survived by his wife, Patsy whom he married in 2012, his sons Carl Jr., Curtis Wayne and wife Stacy, and sister and husband Barbara and Leo Smithson, grandchildren Chris Brandon, Roxanne Lewis, Ralston Brandon, Chase and Courtney Brandon, and great granddaughter Amelia Lewis.
