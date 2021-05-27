Lorna Mae Bailey McCraw passed away May 22, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021, with memorial service to follow and begin at 1 p.m., at Cedar Bayou Grace Alexander Chapel, 2714 Ferry Rd., Baytown, TX 77520. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Curt’s Kitchen, MBS at Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church or to Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church.
Lorna Mae Bailey McCraw, 99, of Baytown, Texas, passed away May 22, 2021.
