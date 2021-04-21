Nancy Margaret Matysiak Marek departed this life April 18, 2021. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place in the chapel of Navarre Funeral Home on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private and take place in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, TX. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.navarrefuneralhome.com
Nancy Margaret Matysiak Marek was born April 5, 1943 to Hermann and Teen (Woicinski / McLaughlin) Matysiak in Goose Creek, Texas and departed this life April 18, 2021.
