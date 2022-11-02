Mary Lois Hayden passed away peacefully on Thursday October 20, 2022. In lieu of usual remembrances or flowers, contributions may also be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or St. Judes Hospital for Children. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday November 12, 2022, at the Central Baptist Church Sanctuary, Baytown, TX 77520 with Pastor Mark Gossett officiating. There will be a reception in the fellowship hall following the ceremony.
Mary Lois Hayden was born November 3, 1933 and passed away peacefully on Thursday October 20, 2022 at the age of 88 in Bellaire Texas. Mary was one of five Lindsey children born and raised in Baytown, Texas and was a lifelong resident with very deep roots in her community. She was a 1951 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and studied at Lee College.
