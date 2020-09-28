Joy Yvonne McMullen passed away on September 25, 2020. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, September 30, 2020 starting at 10 a.m. at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church, 3116 N. Alexander Dr., Baytown, TX 77520, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. with Dr. E. Richard Steele and Dr. Mark Broussard officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
On Friday, September 25, 2020, Joy Yvonne McMullen of Baytown, Texas, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed through the pearly gates into Heaven at the age of 85.
