Caleb Scott Herndon passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the Second Baptist Church in Baytown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Second Baptist Church in Baytown. Graveside services will be held at 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the Houston National Cemetery in Houston. For those who desire, donations may be made to the Mission K9 Rescue P.O. Box 395, Needville TX 77461-0395 in Caleb’s name.
Petty Officer Third Class, Caleb Scott Herndon, 21, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Virginia.
