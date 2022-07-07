Marietta Louise Whitehead passed away on July 3, 2022. A small service will be held over Labor Day in San Antonio, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall St., Houston TX 77029.
Marietta Louise Whitehead, 91 of Baytown, Texas passed away on July 3, 2022. She was born in Creston, Indiana on her grandparent’s farm on December 23, 1930 to Herbert M. Southworth and Ina Marguerite Thompson. She was married to Allen D. Whitehead in Crown Point, Indiana for 62 years and had six children. She worked in the home and loved reading, cooking, sewing, crafting and traveling. She also loved teaching Sunday school at her church, St. Marks United Methodist Church.
