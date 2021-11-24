Vanessa Dale Spencer passed away November 16, 2021. A memorial service will be held by family in Baytown, Texas at Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church, 1132 Carver St., Baytown, TX 77521 Friday, November 26, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Cougar momentum building toward encore
- Power 5 has a wintry look
- Cumbie will remain Texas Tech OC for new coach McGuire
- All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
- Stocks edge higher after another choppy day on Wall Street
- Houston highway project sparks debate over racial equity
- EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?
- No. 12 Houston dominates Oregon 78-49 at Maui Invitational
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Two killed in Bayway Drive collision
- Drake E. Frazier
- Baytown FD recovers body of man who jumped from bridge
- He’s outta here: City says farewell to assistant city manager
- Shirley Marie Bryant
- Glenn Charles Watson
- Shirley Rae Bobbitt
- Developers aim to build rent house complex
- Bente Redder Williams
- Mary Evelyn Cooper Guenther
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented