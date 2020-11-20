William R. (Bill) Kelley passed away on November 17, 2020. Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521 with visitation an hour prior. Burial will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd. Baytown, TX. 77520.
William R. (Bill) Kelley, 78, died November 17, 2020. The son of Lester L. and Grace Shoemaker Kelley, Bill grew up in Cedar Bayou and graduated from Robert E. Lee of Baytown, Texas in 1960.
