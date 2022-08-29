Wanda Faye Patton passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. A visitation for Wanda will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive, Baytown, TX 77521. A funeral service will occur Friday, September 2, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Rd., Baytown, TX 77520. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Patton family.
Wanda Faye Patton, age 71, of Baytown, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Wanda was born June 13, 1951, in Baytown, Texas.
