Kenneth H. Mungle passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021. Please join Kenneth’s family in celebration of his life on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m. CT at Kenco Bucket Trucks, 5901 Bayway Drive, Baytown, TX 77520. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the COPD Foundation online via copdfoundation.org/donate Please indicate this as a gift in memory of Kenneth H. Mungle.
Kenneth H. Mungle (a.k.a. Johnny, Unc, Poppa) of Seabrook, Texas, age 79, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Monday, March 8, 2021. A devoted father and friend to all who knew him. Committed to his craft, Kenneth was at work up until Wednesday, March 3, 2021 when he fell ill—a testament to his dedication for being there for others—even when he himself did not feel well.
Commented