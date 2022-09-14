Ismael Rodriguez passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The funeral will be Saturday at his hometown El Rancho San Jose De Los Rosas, (Ejido El Moquetito) Tamps Mexico. Visitation will be Thursday, September 15, 2022, 5 to 8 p.m. with Prayer Service Thursday, Sep 15, 2022 6 to 7 p.m.
Ismael Rodriguez, age 85, passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Baytown, Texas. He was born in Cuidad Victoria, Tamps, Mexico on January 12, 1937, to Matias Rodriguez and Juana Rodriguez Aldape.
Commented