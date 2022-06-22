Michael Anthony Jenkins passed away on June 17, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Old River Baptist Church, 12948 FM 1409 in Old River-Winfree, officiated by Pastor Wes Hinote. There will be no burial afterward. Michael’s family has honored his wishes and will have him cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s honor to the Cenikor Foundation, 11931 Wickchester Lane, Houston, Texas 77043 or by visiting www.cenikor.org/donate to donate online.
Michael Anthony Jenkins, 31, of Houston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Houston. He was born on September 26, 1990, in Manchester, Connecticut, to David and Roberta Douglass Jenkins. Michael graduated from Clarksville High School in Clarksville, Tennessee, with the class of 2009. He earned his Bachelor’s in Political Science, which he was extremely proud, from Austin Peay State University in 2013.
