Charles Corliss (Dusty) Rhodes passed away on February 1, 2022. Visitation is set for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Drive in Baytown, Texas. Immediate family 4 to 5 p.m., 5:30 to 6:30 we’d like to invite folks to share memories with the group and visitation ends at 7 p.m. The funeral will be at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77038, Wed, February 9, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Please meet in Lane #1 no earlier than 12:15 p.m.
Charles Corliss (Dusty) Rhodes, 86, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his Baytown, Texas home. He was born August 3, 1935, in Port Arthur, Texas to Charles Raymond “Buddy” Rhodes & Cleona Jane Ronquille.
