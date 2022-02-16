Catherine (Cat) Bernard passed away on February 5, 2022. Services will be at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 12606 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Barrett Station, Crosby, Texas 77532 on February 18, 2022. Wake will start at 11 a.m and the funeral will be at 1 p.m.
Catherine (Cat) Bernard was born December 1, 1935, in Palmetto, Louisiana to the late Mr. and Mrs. Eugene and Elizabeth (Ecby) Sonnier. She was the last of seven children. She moved to Barrett Station with her family in the late forties as a young girl and graduated from Charles R. Drew High School. Catherine went to be with the Lord on February 5, 2022. She leaves to morn four children, two daughters- n- law, 22 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Commented