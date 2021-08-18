Dorothy Faye Hamilton passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. A gathering of Mrs. Hamilton’s family and friends will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Lodge at Pipkin Ranch, 23347 big Hill Road, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 134 West Buccaneer, Winnie. Her graveside service will 10 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Stowell: 117 Van Ostrand Lane, Stowell, Texas 77661. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Dorothy Faye “Dotsie” Hughes Hamilton, 77, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 15, 2021. She was born to William E. “Bill” Hughes & Alice Wilborn Hughes on November 30, 1943 in Beaumont, Texas.
