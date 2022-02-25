Benjamin Neal Shuttlesworth went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at his home. A visitation for Benjamin will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Sterling-White Funeral Home in Highlands Texas. A graveside service for the family will take place at 9:30 a.m., Monday February 28, 2022 in Sterling-White Cemetery with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. at Wooster Baptist Church (7007 Bayway Dr., Baytown, Texas 77520).
Benjamin Neal Shuttlesworth was born on June 16, 2003 in Greeley, Colorado to his parents Jason and Angie Shuttlesworth. Though technically a Coloradan, Benjamin considered himself 100% Texan.
