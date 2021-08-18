Randy Glen Bobbitt passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021. He will not have a funeral service in Baytown, but rather in Cabo San Lucas. Anyone wanting information may contact his brother Barry, at 832-647-4207.
Randy Glen Bobbitt 70, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 after an almost 10 year battle with cancer. He was born in Houston on April 8, 1950 to M. Cecil and Dale Briscoe Bobbitt. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1970 and Southwest State University in 1974, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Agronomy. He was an avid golfer and was the superintendent in the construction and maintenance of several golf courses in Acupulco and Cabo San Lucas Mexico. His pride was the 27 hole Jack Nicholas course Palmilla in Cabo.
