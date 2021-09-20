Alice Irene Garcia passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A visitation for Alice will be held 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Sterling-White Funeral Home, Highlands, Texas with a Rosary to begin at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will take place at 10 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Sterling-White Funeral Home officiated by Deacon George Rincon with interment to follow in Sterling-White Cemetery.
Alice Irene Garcia, 79, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She was born in Baytown, Texas to Antonio and Maria Martinez who preceded her in death along with her beloved husband Richard Garcia, Sr.; sister Norma Garcia; sisters-in-law Janie Martinez and Martha Martinez.
Commented