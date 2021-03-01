Robert (Bobby) Jones passed away on February 26, 2021. Friends are invited to visit with the family Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Sterling~White Funeral Home with a Graveside Service to immediately follow at 2:30 p.m., 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd. Highlands, TX. 77562. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rollingbrook Fellowship, Baytown’s First Baptist Church: Children’s Camp Scholarship Fund.
Robert (Bobby) Jones, aged 83 passed away at home on Friday, February 26, 2021. He was born in Houston, Texas on May 6, 1937 to Robert Lee Jones Jr. and Opal Arendell Jones.
