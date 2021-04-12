Tarece (Rece-E) Lensing passed away March 16, 2021. A Remembrance Service will be held at The Pentecostals of Baytown Church, located at 5303 N HWY 146 Baytown TX 77523, Sunday April 18, 2021 at 3 p.m.
Tarece "Rece-E" Lorion Lensing was born at 8:49 p.m. on January 5, 2001 and raised in Baytown Texas. Tarece passed away March 16, 2021, at the age of 20 in Highlands Texas. She loved Jesus, old country music, cuddling with her mom and brother, makeup, animals, and making videos. She is loved and missed by many. Survived by her parents Terri Lensing and Reginald D. Gould Jr., grandmother Beverly James, siblings Terryon, Brittony, Trevion, Takayia, Bailey, and Zion; aunt Clerissa Hadley, uncle Clint Hadley, and many more extended family members.
