Earlest Fontenot Jr. passed away on April 6, 2022. The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and funeral service will be at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Internment held at Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Garth Road, Baytown, Texas. Funeral service provided by Frazier Funeral Home, Baytown, Texas. Phone: (281) 426.5579 www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com
Earlest Fontenot Jr., passed away on April 6, 2022. The home going celebration will be on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Central Church of Christ, 1004 Market Street, Baytown, Texas 77520.
